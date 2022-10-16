Inuwa Yahaya: I didn’t run for office to be rich

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has said that he didn’t run for the office of the governor to enrich himself rather to deliver good governance for the overall wellbeing of the people.

He stated this when stakeholders of Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area paid him a solidarity visit on Saturday in Gombe.

The governor said the essence of leadership was to improve the wellbeing and welfare of the people through execution of projects that have direct bearing on their lives.

He said that it was by the will of God that he was elected to serve the people, adding that: “I will not be afraid; I’ll ensure that the right thing is done for the benefit of the people.

“I didn’t seek power to be rich but to serve the people genuinely. I’m trying to assert and confirm that to the people; that is what is in my heart.

“I’m telling them to know so that they will key in and support whatever we are doing.

“I believe with what you saw, you are convinced that the people are with us, that’s the spirit and the essence of what I usually say in such meetings,” he said.

The governor said that 56 years after the death of Sir Ahmadu Bello, “people are still praying for him today because of what he did for the people.

“That is a source of inspiration for me and that’s why I’m executing the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park and other projects so that we can be remembered and prayed for too,” he said.

Yahaya said that his administration had expended over N25 billion on execution of viable projects in Yamaltu/Deba like roads, schools, healthcare centres, among others.

According to him, similar investments are being done across LGAs to ensure all inclusive growth and development for the people of the state.

He urged residents of the state to support his administration to enable it to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

Earlier, Alhaji Shuaibu Galadima, Chairman, Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Council, thanked the governor for executing projects aimed at creating jobs for the youths while improving the wellbeing of the people.

He pledged his people support to Gov. Yahaya’s administration to fast track delivering of people oriented projects.

Also speaking, the Emir of Yamaltu, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu pledged support to government policies and programmes for sustainable development of the state.