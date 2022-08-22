Isa Yuguda: Bola Tinubu will address problem of corruption in Nigeria

A former governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isa Yuguda, on Monday said presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will effectively tackle the problem of corruption in Nigeria after his victory in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme, Yuguda, a former Minister of Aviation admitted that as a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) he witnessed monumental corruption during the party’s 16 years reign which was inherited by the present administration.

He however said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in its promise to fight corruption headlong despite trying its best.

Speaking further, Yuguda who is a chieftain of the APC said he is confident that with Tinubu at the helm of affairs, the problem of corruption will be addressed.

“Corruption is an inherited problem and it is getting worse whether we like it or not until Nigerians come to the reality that corruption is killing us and it will kill us finally. Everybody is corrupt, I’m afraid”.

“The government has not failed because that was what was inherited. I was part of the previous government and I have seen the corruptions”.

“This government came with the intention of fighting corruption headlong but we don’t know the kind of landmines that were placed on their way to be disabled”.

“So, If they failed in addressing it, it is a question of we tried and we failed. But corruption in Nigeria, i am assuring you is the problem and if we don’t address it, it will end up ending Nigeria”.

“We are very positive that the APC government of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will address the problem. Of course, I am very positive that he is going to win”.

“If Nigerians are wise, if you are there to appraise somebody based on performance, among all the candidates you have, he is the only person that has something to show for”.

“Do you know Lagos today is a middle income economy? It is no longer part of the Nigerian economy. Who made it possible? Is it not Tinubu? Or are you going to deny him the credit of having set up structures? He laid the foundation for the governors after him and he has the capacity to headhunt.”