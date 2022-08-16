Isaac Fayose: Peter Obi needs ₦50 billion to defeat Bola Tinubu

Isaac, the younger brother of former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose, has said the Labour Party(LP)’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi needs at least ₦50 billion to win in 2023.

Fayose said Obi’s online popularity is not enough to secure victory, emphasising he needs ₦50 billion to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also stressed the Labour Party presidential candidate lacks the political structure to win the contest.

In a video, the younger Fayose said Tinubu has the money and structure to become the next President.

“Out of all the candidates, Obi is the most popular. If we vote today on social media, he will win. But an election is structure-based. So, Obi will need ₦50bn to be able to make that government a reality. N50bn, yes, Obi will win.

“Remember, Tinubu is a little bit popular too. He has what they call structure. The structure alone is worth ₦50bn. He has what they call goodwill. They call him ‘The City Boy’. So ‘where him money no fit reach, him structure go reach, where him structure no fit reach, him popularity go reach.

“Obi, with N50bn, will manage to buy his own army to defeat Tinubu,” Fayose stated.