Iyiola Omisore: Bola Tinubu is best choice for Nigeria

Iyiola Omisore, national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the party, is the best choice for Nigerians.

Omisore spoke with journalists on Monday after a meeting with party leaders at the APC secretariat in Lagos.

The APC scribe said the meeting was informed by the need to strategise ahead of the 2023 elections.

Omisore urged members of the party and the south-west zone to work together to ensure the emergence of Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria.

“Election is very near and luckily for us the presidential candidate for the party (APC) is from the south-west,” he said.

“We are working ahead of time to be proactive and to sensitise our people on the need to vote our candidate.

“Luckily for us, for the first time in recent years, we have a candidate coming from Lagos state.

“We have reasons to be voted for. We have landmass which we can point at. We are just looking as a party to strategise and plan ahead of our elections.

“We have to vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC in all elections. He is the only choice we have and that is the best we can have at this point in time.

“There is no alternative to him. How do you compare them? From where to where?”

Omisore said APC intends to showcase the achievements of Tinubu in the last 20 years, adding that it would also do its best to sell its candidate and correct wrong and erroneous narratives.