James Iniama: PDP not assuring members of winning Akwa Ibom

A former Governorship Aspirant of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom, Mr. James Iniama, has tasked the leadership of PDP in the state to put its house together in order to win the 2023 general elections.

Fielding questions from journalists in Uyo, Iniama expressed displeasure over the inability of the party to reconcile aggrieved members months after the party’s primaries in the state.

He said that he party ought to have taken advantage of such move to reassure members of its sincerity in accommodating all interests especially as we approach the 2023 general elections.

“I had expected that the reconciliation committee would be the beginning process of re-engineering the structure of the PDP and the state.

“I had thought so. We are drawing closer to the election and I haven’t seen our party engage in any activity that will reassure the people of Akwa Ibom State that they do not need to fret or worry in spite of what the other political parties are doing but so far, I haven’t seen us take advantage of that reconciliatory initiative.

“Yes, the reconciliation committee is made up of eminent Akwa Ibom persons. We had that meeting. But I want to talk, not as a politician, but as a Christian politician I would say that we haven’t yet been reconciled. But then my attitude is that I do not live with grudges.

“When you set up reconciliation, it means that you accept that there were warring parties. There were feuding parties, so you bring the parties together. You have the parties talk to the people who came to hear them, now referred to as the reconciliation committee.

“The parties will talk, the two parties will talk, you will take the issues and you’ll try to resolve the issues before them.

“But, on that day, committee listened to only the aspirants and nothing more has happened.

“That is why I say we are not yet reconciled because we didn’t leave with anything definite. So that’s what it is. We didn’t go away with anything. They just listened to us and that was that,” he stressed.