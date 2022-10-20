Jandor: I will defeat Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all his godfathers

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Olajide Adediran, says he will defeat Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor, and “all his godfathers put together” in the 2023 governorship poll.

Adeniran, better known as Jandor, described the endorsement of Sanwo-Olu by Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor, as “inconsequential”.

On Tuesday, Wike, while speaking at a conference organised by the wives of Lagos state officials, had declared his support for Sanwo-Olu‘s administration because he is “doing well”.

During the conference, the Rivers governor described Sanwo-Olu as a “friend who will be a second-term governor”.

Sanwo-Olu is currently seeking re-election as governor of Lagos on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is at loggerheads with the leadership of his party.

In a chat with Arise News TV on Thursday, Jandor said the Rivers governor worked against him during the Lagos PDP governorship primary, and he won regardless.

He added that if Wike could not stop him then “with all his might within the PDP,” then Lagosians and not the Rivers governor would decide his fate at the poll.

“Wike’s unrepentant and irreversible way of life. Wike is Wike, everybody knows. And where you have no expectations, there will be no disappointment. That, I will consider inconsequential. But what worries me is the desperation of this government, doing everything to garner support that is not there,” Adeniran said.

“Somebody (Wike) who with all his might within the PDP, who did not support me during the primary, could stop me then. How will he decide if I will govern Lagos or not; that’s for Lagosians to decide.

“I will defeat Sanwo-Olu and everybody supporting him — home and abroad — all his godfathers put together.”