John Akpanudoedehe: Only NNPP can unseat PDP in Akwa Ibom

The Governorship candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, in Akwa Ibom State, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe has said his party is the only opposition party that has what it takes to unseat the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2023 poll.

Akpanudoedehe who spoke through the Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Mr Solomon Johnny, during a media briefing yesterday in Uyo, described other opposition parties in the state as PDP splinter groups.

His words: “There is a consensus that opposition party should form the next government of Akwa Ibom State in 2023 because of the obvious fact that the PDP government has not done well in the last 22 years in the state.

“The structure you used to know as opposition in Akwa Ibom APC has moved to the NNPP. All the ward and chapter structures of the party are with us. Nothing is left behind in the APC. So the party is strong and capable of unseating the PDP in Akwa Ibom.

“And it is only the NNPP that has the face of opposition in Akwa Ibom State and ideology that is different from that of the PDP. The others are splinter groups of the party in power, which is the PDP. Being opposition is not about somebody losing PDP ticket and then moving to another party to contest.

The founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who recently defected to the NNPP to pursue his governorship ambition, reiterated that if given the opportunity to serve the state as a governor he would fight poverty and hunger which the PDP government failed to addresses.

He stressed that the party intends to access that through an ‘Economic Stimulus Plan’, and

urged Akwa Ibom people to ensure that they elect leaders who would be sensitive to their wellbeing and happiness in 2023.

”So as we move towards 2023, we are asking Akwa Ibom people to be wary of those who will seek to fratarnize with them merely because the corrupt and insensitive system they helped to create has rejected them

”These persons have been part and parcel of the team that brought Akwa Ibom State to this sorry state today. If you calculate from when they came in as Commissioners, Governors, Lawmakers, they have spent about 16, to 20 years in the system.

“The people of Akwa Ibom State will have to choose whether to continue to keep the PDP that has failed to meet their expectations in power or vote in Senator AkpanUdoedehe, Akwa Ibom State opposition leader now governorship candidate of the NNPP who is coming to implement radical ideas for a new Akwa Ibom”, he said.