John Akpanudoedehe: No peace if the people are hungry

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, has said that there can never be peace and development in the state if the government does not provide for the welfare and wellbeing of the citizens.

‘’To that extent, those who are talking of maintaining peace in the midst of poverty and high unemployment are misleading the people’’, said Udoedehe today while addressing his kith and kin from Afaha village who visited him at his residence in Uyo.

According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Akwa Ibom has one of the highest poverty and unemployment rates in the country. It also records high student drop-outs from school and high maternal mortality.

Senator Udoedehe assured the visitors that the main policy thrust of his administration would be the security and welfare of the people, stressing that his administration would work hard to lift thousands of people from poverty.

‘’In each Local Government Area, I will select 1,000 people and give them a soft loan of N1 million to enable them to create their own businesses or expand their businesses. In addition, I will pay all outstanding pensions and gratuities in my first year in office’’.

It is the largest government intervention program in Akwa Ibom. In addition, Udoedehe has promised to pay scholarships and bursaries to Akwa Ibom students in tertiary institutions.

He said ‘’I am a sociologist. My interest is the welfare of the people. Akwa Ibom has no business with poverty if our resources are well used. We earn between N15 billion and N30 billion in a month. No governor should be happy; no governor should sleep well when the citizens are wallowing in poverty’’. He has also pledged to establish the Ministry of Uyo Capital Territory to manage the developmental needs of the capital territory in line with international standards.

On why he joined NNPP, Udoedehe told the cheering crowd that the move was necessitated by the need to forge ahead and pursue his political ambition in peace. ‘’Some people in my former party wanted to stop me from contesting; but instead of staying back to fight, I decided to leave them behind.

“Today, that party has no governorship candidate’’, he said. He urged the people to stay firm and vote for NNPP during the election.

Udoedehe is the leading governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom and is favoured to win the 2023 governorship race. He is also the only contender with no legal shackles.