John Enenche: Peter Obi can tackle Nigeria’s security challenges

Former Coordinator of Defence Media, Maj-Gen John Enenche (rtd), says Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi has what it takes to end Nigeria’s disturbing security challenges.

He spoke on a Channels TV programme aired on Tuesday.

Enenche said he first met Obi in 2006 when he came in as governor of Anambra State and took over from Chris Ngige.

“As it were then, there was no Operation MESA in Onitsha in Anambra State. Criminals and agitators were doing whatever they liked. He made presentations and they approved Operation MESA for him and I was operations commander.

“As it were when he came, the problem was so serious that police were prevented from even doing their work inside Onitsha town. His Excellemcy, Peter Obi, when he Operation MESA was permitted, all that we needed was provided,” he said.

Asked if Obi has what it takes to end Nigeria’s security challenges, he said, “If what we did in Anambra State then and what even the police confirmed, yes, it will. I can tell you that he will be in command and control and he will be available 24/7, he will be passionate.”

Enenche has in the news of late after he declared support for Obi. The inclusion of his name in the presidential campaign list of Obi also stirred controversy which forced the Labour Party to remove him as member of the campaign team.