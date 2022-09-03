Kaduna 2023: NNPP’s Suleiman Hunkuyi unveil running mate

Kaduna State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the 2023 general elections, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, has unveiled Dr Sani Mazawaje as his running mate.

At an unveiling event that took place at the gymnasium hall of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna with large turnout of party members, Senator Hunkuyi described his running mate who hails from Kachia Local Government (Southern Kaduna) of Kaduna State, as a man with a lot to offer in the democratic development of the state.

According to the guber hopeful, he took his time to meticulously study all the array of possible choices of running mate and came to the conclusion of Dr Mazawaje as a man he can trust and work with effectively among the other qualified members.

He therefore solicited support from party members and good people of Kaduna State for them to reposition the state from the maladministration of the present administration.

On his part, Dr. Mazawaje who was elated with his choice said, the governorship candidate, Senator Hunkuyi, that he knows is a lover of justice, equity and fair play and can best be described as an advocate of justice.

“The Hunkuyi that has offered me this opportunity to serve as his Deputy has more friends in the Southern part of the state than from the Northern part of the state where he comes from. He is a detribalised personality who believes that it is people from both divides of the state to join and collectively bring development and peace to the state.

“He (Hunkuyi) is for everybody irrespective of their social status, a man of the people, a political strategist who has successfully coordinated for the election of five governors in the state including our own Late Ibrahim Yakowa of blessed memories,” he said.