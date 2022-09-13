Kaduna ADC reiterates support to national chairman, warns against disunity

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kaduna State Chapter, has warned that any attempt to destabilise the party ahead of the 2023 general elections would be highly resisted, saying its loyalty and support to the National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu remain intact.

While speaking at the ADC State Executive meeting in Kaduna on Monday, Chairman of the party in Kaduna State, Hon. Ahmad Tijani Mustapha said the State Executives have remained focused and would not support the unconstitutional, uncivilized and undemocratic rascality of some few inexperienced politicians wanting to destabilize the ADC.

“I humbly wish to welcome you all to Kaduna State ADC Executive Meeting. Today’s meeting will focus on the recent happenings in our Great Party ADC and to make our stand known to our supporters, and several members of our Party who are asking questions on the happenings at the moment.”

“Last week during our State Working Committee Meeting it was evident to everyone that our State Executives are focused and not in support of unconstitutional, uncivilized and undemocratic rascality of some few Inexperienced politicians wanting to destabilize our Great Party with immoral acts of indiscipline ahead of the 2023 General Elections,” he said.

Hon. Mustapha said “members of Kaduna State Executive also wish to commend the National Chairman of our Great Party, Chief Ralph Nwosu and our BOT Chairman, Dr. Ahmad Mani and the National Working Committee (NWC) for the maturity

they have shown in curtailing this political rascality and disingenuous scandalization created to cause hatred and disaffection in our party so as to distract our peaceful and efficient strategies ahead of the forthcoming General Election.”

”I also urge you to be united, focused and resolute so that we can move our party to success. We have to generally imbibe internal democracy as a tool to avoid dispute, hatred, fractionalization and dishonest activities within our party.”

“Kaduna State ADC with me at the helms of Affair and as the Party Chairman will not be distracted and I wish to state clearly that our loyalty and support to our National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu remains intact.”

“We will not sit and watch some few State Chairmen shake our united position with gross indiscipline, scandalization and cheap blackmail especially with someone who wants to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Any irresponsibility, indiscipline, thuggery or any attempt to jeopardize our party will not be condoned by me or Kaduna State Executives.”

“Any attempt by group or personality to destabilize our party in Kaduna State will be highly resisted,” he said.