Kaduna governor mocks Peter Obi supporters over two million march

Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai on Monday gave a cryptic response to a planned ‘two million man’ march for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi in the state.

Some supporters of Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, on Twitter have been trending a march to solicit votes for the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

#KadunaTwoMillionMarchforPeterObi — Abdullahi Umar Zarma🇳🇬 (@Zarmaomar) August 14, 2022

El-Rufai wondered where the two million people to march for Peter Obi in Kaduna State are going to come from.

“In Kaduna? Not Kaduna Twitter?” El-Rufai tweeted in response to a Peter Obi supporter.

“I hope you get Two Hundred persons on the streets, including those ‘imports’ that can’t open their shops on Mondays, and came on overnight bus last night. I jus’ dey laff, wallahi tallahi!”, the Kaduna State governor said.

Many in the comment section claimed that the Labour Party candidate does not have popularity in the northern state to attract such support while others insists that Obi was becoming popular in the region.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to officially declare the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 elections, different groups are already mobilising support for their candidates.

In the presidential election, the major candidates are Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Obi of the Labour Party.

Although pundits favour Tinubu and Atiku as leading contestants to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari based on their political reach and followership of the parties, a frenzy of support for Obi’s candidacy, some said, has made the election to be a three-horse race.

Amid rousing confidence of winning next year’s presidential election from Tinubu and Atiku, Obi said he is sure of defeating the two heavyweights to succeed Buhari.

“Therefore, my decision to join the Labour Party was not by coincidence or happenstance; it was indeed a thought-through decision given the ideological convergence,” Obi said at the Labour Party Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO) Summit at the International Conference Centre, Abuja last Thursday.

“The current structures of both the PDP and the APC are the stomach infrastructure that has brought us nothing but misery.”