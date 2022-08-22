Kaduna speaker: No plan to oust Nasir El-Rufai

The Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, has refuted claims that lawmakers are planning to impeach Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

His rebuttal is contained in a statement released by his media aide, Ibrahim Danfulani.

A report had claimed that the plan to impeach the governor stemmed from the frosty relationship between the governor and the speaker.

In response, Zailani disputed the assertion and urged the public to ignore it. He promised a thorough investigation into the source of the information in order to bring the offenders to justice and serve as a deterrent to future offenders.

“The attention of the Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, has been drawn to reports circulating on social platforms of purported impeachment moves against Governor El-Rufai over corruption allegations.

“This is simply the handiwork of opposition and enemies of progress of the relationship between the legislative arm of government and the executive, apparently, to create crises between the two arms of government and deny the good people of Kaduna the dividends of democracy they get courtesy of the good working relationship between the executive and the legislature”.

“It is also untrue that the state lawmakers are investigating the expenditures of all the ministries, agencies and parastatals of the state government. I, therefore, wish to state categorically that the entire report is maliciously concocted to misinform the general public and should be disregarded in its entirety.

“Let it be noted that the relationship between the legislature and executive is cordial and is expected not only to remain so but be improved upon,” Danfulani added.