Kano 2023: Ibrahim Sharada appoints multi media journalist as spokesman

Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada, the Kano Action Democratic Party Governorship candidate. on Monday approved the appointment of Abbas Yushau Yusuf, a multi media journalist as Spokesperson.

A statement issued by the ADP Gubernatorial candidate that was made available to newsmen explained that Abbas Yushau Yusuf was appointed as the Campaign Spokesperson due to his wealth of experience in the media industry spanning for over a decade.

Shaaban Sharada charges the new campaign spokesman to be up to the task in ensuring a robust healthy , and good media engagement devoid of rancor.

The New ADP Gubernatorial Campaign Spokesperson Abbas Yushau Yusuf graduated from the Department of Mass communications Bayero University Kano in the year 2008 and has experience in the print ,electronic and online media.

Yushau Yusuf who is the publisher of an influential Kano based online newspaper platform bagged his masters degree from the faculty of communication, Bayero University Kano in the year 2016 and has attended several courses and workshops.

Abbas Yushau Yusuf is also versatile in Nigeria’s political and military history and has experience in teaching and learning and voluntary work.