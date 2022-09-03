Politics

Kano 2023: Muhammadu Buhari’s former aide declares interest in governorship election

September 3, 2022
Archibong Etokakpan
President Muhammadu Buhari’s former media assistant and member, House of Representatives, Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, on Saturday declared his interest in the governorship election in Kano.

Sharada, who used a street campaign strategy to formally announce his candidature under the platform of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, moved from his Maiduguri Road campaign office to the Main Sani Abacha Youth Center.

Hundreds of tricycle operators, motorists, and motorcyclists crippled traffic in the ancient city, with others carrying posters of the gubernatorial candidate.

Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, who had been having a running battle with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje while he was in the All Progressives Congress (APC), left the party after failing to clinch the party’s gubernatorial seat.

The 40-year-old promised a total turnover of Kano to a more economically prosperous state.

