Kano Assembly approves nine new commissioners

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday screened nine new commissioners nominated by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, announced the receipt of a letter from Ganduje for an additional commissioner-nominee, Aminu Ibrahim-Tsanyawa.

Ibrahim-Chidari had on August 15 read out the first letter from the governor.

The nominations followed the resignation of some members of the state executive council to run for office in 2023.

The commissioners are Ibrahim Dan’azumi, Abdulhalim Abdullahi, Lamin Sani-Zawiyya, Ya’u Abdullahi-Yan’shana.

Others are Garba Yusuf Abubakar, Yusuf Jibirin, Adamu Fanda, Saleh Kausami, and Ali Burum-Burum.

They were confirmed after the legislators deliberated on their interview which dwelled on their achievements.

An invitation letter has been sent to Ibrahim-Tsanyawa to appear on Tuesday for screening.