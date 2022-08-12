Katsina 2023: APC governorship candidate replaces running mate

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda, has replaced his earlier nominated running mate, Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Musawa, with Faruk Lawal Kobe, Katsina Commissioner for Budget and economic planning.

Jobe who hails from Ƙanƙara, in Funtua Senatorial District of the state was among those who lost the governorship bid for the Katsina APC ticket to Dikko.

The replacement was disclosed in a statement signed by the chairman Gwagware Media Organisation, Abdulkadir Ahmed.

According to the statement, the replacement was due to the voluntary withdrawal of the former running mate, Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Musawa after wide consultations with relevant stakeholders.