Politics

Katsina 2023: APC governorship candidate replaces running mate

August 12, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda, has replaced his earlier nominated running mate, Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Musawa, with Faruk Lawal Kobe, Katsina Commissioner for Budget and economic planning.

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda, has replaced his earlier nominated running mate, Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Musawa, with Faruk Lawal Kobe, Katsina Commissioner for Budget and economic planning.

Jobe who hails from Ƙanƙara, in Funtua Senatorial District of the state was among those who lost the governorship bid for the Katsina APC ticket to Dikko.

The replacement was disclosed in a statement signed by the chairman Gwagware Media Organisation, Abdulkadir Ahmed.

According to the statement, the replacement was due to the voluntary withdrawal of the former running mate, Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Musawa after wide consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  Orji Kalu urges Nigerian government to reopen negotiations with ASUU

Related Stories