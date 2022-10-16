Former Katsina SSG Mustapha Inuwa joins PDP

The immediate-past Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG) under the incumbent Governor Aminu Bello Masari, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, has announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Inuwa is also a former Commissioner for Education in the State.
Inuwa, who is the longest-serving SSG in the State, made this known at his campaign office in Katsina on Sunday after meeting with hundreds of his supporters and groups, who were chanting songs of solidarity on his capacity and ability to shape the politics of the State.
Recall that Inuwa resigned as SSG some months ago to contest for Katsina State gubernatorial election under the platform of APC and he lost the party’s primary election to Umar Dikko Radda. He had pledged to support Radda before this latest development.