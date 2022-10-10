Kayode Fayemi disburses N45 million to 100 SMEs’ owners in Ekiti

Hundred of small scale business owners in Ekiti State at the weekend benefited a from a N45 million from the social investment programme of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to boost the growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSE).

Disbursing the social investment fund, Fayemi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akin Oyebode, said the initiative was aimed at ameliorating the attendant financial constraints and other social economic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fayemi reiterated the commitment of his administration to programmes explicitly tailored to mitigating poverty among the Ekiti people by opening new economic horizons for committed youths, women and men entrepreneurs.

He said: “The programme is an offshoot of EK-CARES initiative, and falls under the pillar 3 of the social investment agenda.

According to the governor, “I appreciate the federal government initiative in collaboration with the world bank at ameliorating the various challenges encountered by entrepreneurs during the pandemic.

“I charge the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the grant for the growth of their businesses. The World Bank officials and independent verification agents shall be visiting the beneficiaries to measure the impact of the grant.”

The Director-General of MEDA in Ekiti State, Kayode Fasae, applauded Fayemi for his interest in alleviating poverty among Ekiti residents, who he said have been badly affected by the scourge of COVID-19.

Fasae said: “The beneficiaries have been drawn from all the local government areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) through three delivery platforms.”

The state Head of Service, Bamidele

Agbede; Chief Executive Officer of BOSAK Micro Finance Bank, Mr. Kola Bello, and state CARES Coordinator, Bukola Ogunlade, also urged the beneficiaries to channel the money to what it is meant for.

Speaking for the beneficiaries, Mr. Kolade Joshua from Emure Ekiti appreciated the state government for deeming it necessary to cushion the effect of income-loss caused by COVID-19, and promised to make judicious use of the grant given to them.