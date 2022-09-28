Kayode Fayemi: I fulfilled my campaign promises to Ekiti people

Governor Kayode Fayemi said that his administration has delivered on its campaign promises to the people of Ekiti State in its four years in power.

He stated this in Ikere-Ekiti during his “Thank You” tour of the Ekiti-South Senatorial District, as part of the activities marking the end of his tenure.

The governor noted that the legacy would be sustained by the incoming administration.

According to him, his administration performed well in the areas of education, human capital development, health, social security, social amenities, and infrastructural development in all the senatorial districts of the state.

“It is easy to forget that when we embarked upon this journey four years ago, Ekiti was still in the dungeon.

“We had a lot of challenges, and we promised to restore the value of our people and reclaim the land for progress and development.

“I believe that four years down the line, we have discharged that duty to the best of our ability.”

“I think we can tick the box in all of the areas in which we pledged to make life better for our people, whether in education or human capital development,“ he said.

Fayemi said his administration upgraded the College of Education to the University of Education, Science and Technology and named it after Elder Bamidele Olumilua.

He said the upgrade was to complement the state, federal and private universities in Ekiti.

The governor described the airport project as extensive and said the “Knowledge Zone“ linked to it would in the future constitute an airport city.

“This is because of a lot of development that will happen there that will be to the benefit of the state.

“Gratitude to our people in Ekiti State, particularly to the people of the Southern Senatorial District.”

“The people of the South Senatorial District have been good and gracious to us as a government, and they have been good to us as a party.”

“If we checked the result of the last election, you would see that our governor-elect received overwhelming support from the southern part of the state.