Kenya election: Bola Tinubu congratulates William Ruto, asks residents to shun violence

The presidential candidate of Nigeria’s ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Kenya’s president-elect, William Ruto, on his victory in the just-concluded presidential election.

Ruto emerged the winner of the 9 August presidential election, after polling 50.49 per cent of the total votes cast (7,176,141) to defeat his closest challenger, ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who polled 48.85 per cent (6,942,930) of votes cast.

The results have, however, been rejected by Odinga while four of the seven members of the electoral commission also refused to authenticate the result.

The president-elect, who is the incumbent deputy president of the country, is not in the political camp of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Kenyatta backed his former opponent, Odinga.

Tinubu, in a message he personally signed on Tuesday, asked the people of Kenya to exploit all legal means to resolve the crisis associated with the election.

He said Kenyans must accept the result and shun violence just as he urged the president-elect to seek unification of the country.

“I congratulate William Ruto and his UDA party on his election as the next president of Kenya. I also congratulate and commend the people of Kenya on the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“While urging all Kenyans to accept this result and shun violence, I enjoin them to seek peaceful adjudication of all disputes through the Kenyan legal system.

“This shall be the greatest testament to the progress Kenya has made in strengthening the core institutions of its democracy.

“It is my prayer that as President, Ruto will unite the country, bringing all Kenyans together to move their great nation forward and implementing the progressive policies and reforms desired by the people.

“I wish Ruto and all the people of Kenya the very best and look forward to a continued beneficial and cordial relationship between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Kenya,” Tinubu said.