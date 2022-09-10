Kogi 2023: PDP raises alarm over Yahaya Bello’s ‘threat to unleash violence’

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, raised the alarm over an alleged plot by Governor Yahaya Bello, to unleash a killer squad on opponents ahead of the 2023 general elections.

State Chairman of the PDP, Engr. Sam Uhuotu, raised the alarm at a media briefing in Abuja, on Friday.

The Kogi State PDP chairman said: “Our attention has been drawn to the crude, sad and disturbing video clip making the rounds on various social media platforms wherein the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello was busy inciting his supporters to unleash violence on opposition parties during the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

“The Governor issued this threat on Sunday the 4th of September, 2022 at Ihima, Kogi State while addressing his party faithful and loyalists

“In the video, Governor Bello was heard issuing threats in which he said, ’I will personally light a fierce fire in my hand whoever wants it we shall use it to burn them, whoever survives it will thank God… Whoever is against us, we will make him or her join my (late mother) and lie with her in grave.”

Uhuotu explained that party members are worried that Yahaya Bello who is supposed to be the Chief Security Officer of the State, protecting lives and property was threatening the innocent people of the state he took an oath to protect, thereby creating an atmosphere of fear and tension, of breach of public peace, that could truncate the 2023 electoral process and derail our democracy.

He further said: “The brazen threat by Governor Yahaya Bello raises apprehensions in the public space of the existence of a killer squad established to inflict violence on Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The posture and body language of Yahaya Bello since he assumed office in 2016 leaves no one in doubt as to the gruesome killings and sudden disappearance of several PDP Party faithful in Kogi State.

The PDP appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately call Governor Bello to order and place him and his supporters on security watch list ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

The Party equally urged the Inspector General of Police to immediately commence a comprehensive investigation into the activities of Governor Bello, with a view to nipping the ugly trend in the bud as well as prosecuting him at the end of his tenure as Governor of Kogi State.

Reacting to the PDP’s allegation, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, said: “We have responded to this and we have moved on. We won’t respond to all the frivolous propaganda of the opposition because we know they want to see a storm in a tea cup.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is against crime and criminality and won’t subscribe to any sort of violence. It is too early for the opposition parties to give up already and hide behind mere propaganda.

“As a Government, we will deal with any situation that threatens the peace and security of our people.

“PDP can issue as many statements as they would want to. It is not a problem. The Governor didn’t threaten anyone and he doesn’t need to threaten anyone.

“Kogi is APC and APC is Kogi. That is the real fear of the opposition. They thought their blackmail of non performance against the Governor will help them in 2023. But they have been jolted by the excellent performance of the Governor and the infrastructural revolution sparked by the Governor.

“They have nothing to campaign with. That is the reason they are already crying in September over an election that is still months away.

“APC will win and win convincingly and honorably. We will do it in style because our people are with us. We have given them beautiful schools, the best hospitals in Nigeria, economic empowerment, the first flyover bridge in the history of the state, beautiful roads, food security, beautiful environment and more importantly, while other states groan under insecurity and fear, Kogi has set a record as the safest state in Nigeria today.

“Let PDP go back to the drawing board as their lies won’t sell in 2023.”