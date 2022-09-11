Kogi group gives insights to Yahaya Bello’s ‘trending video poised for war’

The National Coordinator, Kogi Development Initiates, and Founder , National Development Alliance, Comrade Al-Mustapha Asuku Abdullahi, has stated that the speech of Gov. Yahaya Bello at a function in Ihima, Okehi LGA was targeted at those fomenting troubles across the state.

Comrade Abdullahi made the disclosure on Sunday in a press statement he made available to Journalists in Lokoja, in reaction to myraids of comments from some sections of the society.

According to the statement, the speech of Gov. Yahaya Adoza Bello, during his visit to Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State for the flag off of the rehabilitation of government technical college and the volatile Kogi Central was aimed at drawing battle lines with the criminals that are given bad image to the state.

He added that the speech was targeted at the enemies of our noble state and the promoters of insecurity and sponsors of all forms of political crisis in kogi State.

“The chains of reactions that trailed this humble submission of our leader, His Excellency Gov. Yahaya Bello, on the need for all the citizens of our dear State to embrace peaceful conduct in all their dealings and equally his warnings to those whose stocks in trade is promoting violence and crimes is totally uncalled for.

“We must begin to reason as partners in the development of our dear state.

“It is on record that Kogi State was adjudged as one of the most peaceful State during the 2019 General Election and in particular Kogi central, where a party Social Democratic Party (SDP) without any major political structure came second in the Senatorial Elections with 48,326 compared to APC which polled 76,120 to win the Kogi Central Senatorial Election” The statement revealed

Meanwhile, he called on the general public to disabuse their minds and make an unbiased and critical analysis of His Excellency’s said speech, not to start politicising the statement as widely did by the opposition political Parties in the state.

While condenming those reading different meanings to a speech delivered with good intentions to the peace loving people of the state , urged them to show restraints as their comments are capable of over heating the polity.

He urge the lovers of peace in the state and across the country to appreciate Gov. Bello’s commitments to combating kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state .

“Today it is evident that Kidnapping and other violent crimes are at low ebb, as Kogi State is adjudged in the security cycle as the most secured State in Nigeria.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the State, we should all be aware that His Excellency has more information on security situations in the State and as such he must be prepared to tackle them headlong as witness through his counselling in Ihima on the need for kogi people to embrace peace and say no to violence most especially as we approach the 2023 Election.” He advised.