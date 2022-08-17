Kola Ologbondiyan: Until Nyesom Wike takes APC or Labour Party membership card, there’re no issues

Kola Ologbondiyan, immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that there are no issues as to the loyalty of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to the PDP, stressing that until the Rivers Governor picks the membership card of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Labour party, then will he say there are issues.

Ologbondiyan who was responding to questions on Arise TV on Wednesday as to whether Wike was still loyal to the party considering the fact that in recent time he has been seen hobnobbing with remembers of the opposition party.

He said, “Wike can meet with anybody, it doesn’t mean that what they are discussing is political. I still insist on the hysteria in the public space. Did he not bring Ali Ndume? Did he not bring Okorocha sometime ago to commission projects?

“He is at liberty to associate with whoever he chooses to associate with. As far as I am concerned until Governor Wike picks an APC membership card or Labour Party membership card, I can say clearly that there are no issues.

Speaking on the recent pictures in the public domain where Wike was seen with Peter Obi and the invitation he extended to chieftains of the APC for the purpose of commissioning projects in Rivers State, Ologbondiyan said, “There are things that you see in politics that hardly bother you because there are interests that are stronger than what you see in the public. What is strange about Governor Wike inviting people from the opposition party to come and commission projects?

“He has been doing that, I can recall that he once invited Senator Ali Ndume of the APC to come and commission a project. He once invited Senator Rochas Okorocha to come and commission projects in Rivers State. In all these, there were no issues as to whether he was going to the APC. The thought then was that he was trying to attract the people to join the PDP.”

Ologbondiyan added, “If you talk about former Governor Peter Obi going to Rivers State, and you saw him in photographs with Governor Wike, Governor Ikpeazu, Governor Samuel Ortom, and others. We must recall that prior to that incident, that former Governor Peter Odili of Rivers State marked his 74 years birthday party, it would not be strange if governor Wike invited his friends and associates to come and give him support on the birthday.

“It will not be a surprise if Governor Peter considered it necessary to visit Wike. He is looking for votes, he can go anywhere. He can even come to me and that is what politicians do when they are looking for votes. I believe that Governor Nyesom Wike is more advanced politically to go and give the life of his own political machinery into an arrangement that will stop his candidate from winning an election. I am very confident that he will not do a thing like that.

“I know that Governor Ortom is contesting for senate in Benue State, and the senate and presidential election come up the same day. I also know that Govenor Ikpeazu has senatorial interest in Abia State, do you think that they will sit down and cede to a party that they don’t have conviction in. The PDP political machinery will do everything that is possible to go into the election as one united indivisible political party,” he said.