Kola Ologbondiyan: Peter Obi among ruling class

The former PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, says Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is part of the ruling class.

The Obi campaign has been branded as the third force that is bent on wresting power from the ruling elite.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels TV programme, on Wednesday, Ologbondiyan said Obi is “part and parcel” of the establishment.

He said asides from being a governor for eight years, Obi has been part of the process of the administration of the country.

Ologbondiyan said Obi only walked away from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over a disagreement, adding that it wasn’t his first time decamping.

“Peter Obi is part and parcel of the establishment party, he only took a walk over disagreement,” he said.

“He is not a new face, for anybody to say this is a new face, I don’t understand it. Because he is part of the process, he’s been governor for eight years.

“He has left a political party for another before he left for this.”

In October 2014, Obi left the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the then-ruling party, citing the need to be a competitor and not a spectator in national affairs.

In 2018, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, said he chose Obi as his running mate, owing to the former governor’s vast knowledge of the economy.