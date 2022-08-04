Kwara governor: PDP comeback bid laughable

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described the comeback bid of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to power in the state as laughable.

He added the many years of PDP’s administration in the State were abysmally disappointing, saying under PDP non-payment of workers’ see salaries and collapse of basic amenities were normal across the State.

“Kwarans have not forgotten what it was like when they were in government. There was no water. Neither salaries nor pensions were paid, not to talk of the gratuity. Nothing (basic) was working at all,” he added.

AbdulRazaq reiterated the government’s feats across key sectors particularly health, education, and civil service, recalling how things had gone bad across these sectors under the PDP watch.

Mallam Abdulrazaq said that no part of the state is without the projects or beneficiaries of various programmes of his administration — whether in road, potable water, healthcare, or social investment for the vulnerable.

AbdulRazaq said residents of every part of the state can attest to the projects and programmes, adding that the impacts are felt and are without any propaganda.

The Governor spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, as he handed over the keys of seven campaign vehicles that Senator Lola Ashiru (Kwara South) purchased for the seven local government areas of the senatorial district.

“The vehicles being donated will go a long way in our mobilization process. Campaigns have not started but we need to start planning. This is a planning period. We have done well. People in the villages and cities know what we are doing. Every constituency in the State has been impacted positively. This is a departure from the past,” he said.

Kwara APC chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi charged party members to continue to work as a team and for the victory of the governor and other candidates of the party.

“These instruments of work to our local government chairmen are to be used for propagation. You are to use them to campaign for the success of our party in the general elections, ” Fagbemi said.