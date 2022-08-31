Labour Party: We have 22 million voters

The Labour party says it is not a social media party, vowing to win the 2023 elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, who stated this in Lagos, said there are more than 22 million registered voters who have indicated interest in the party.

He said Nigerians are yearning for change as the ruling All progressives Congress, APC, has failed to meet the expectations of the people.

“We are not a social media political party. The people that are conducting our rallies across the states are human beings. We are the new phenomenon, the uncommon political party that will move our nation from consumption to production. As I speak now, with the number of support groups that have registered with their Voters cards and telephone numbers, we have 22 million Nigerians with us.

“And we are expecting more before December. Nigerians are yearning for change; they have gone through a lot and they know the person they want to lead them. You can see that all across Nigeria, the movement is so massive because Peter Obi is the only pan-Nigeria candidate who the people trust. These are Nigerians asking for positive change,” he said.

He urged the APC-led government to get ready to vacate office in 2023, noting that nomination of card-carry members and former aspirants as Resident Electoral Commissioners will not save the party from defeat.

Abayomi also used the opportunity to present Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as the authentic governorship candidate of the party in Lagos.

While presenting the certificate of return to the candidate on behalf of the national leadership of the party, he said the controversy that trailed the LP governorship primaries was unnecessary.

Recall that former caretaker chairman of the party in Lagos, Ifagbami Awamaridi, had insisted that he remained the chairman and governorship candidate of the party, having won the primaries earlier conducted and his name published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, Abayomi maintained that Awamaridi was a placeholder and voluntarily resigned as recommended by law, which he said necessitated the conduct of the substitute primary witnessed by INEC. He challenged Awamaridi to go to court if he feels cheated.

“The emergence of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as the 2023 Lagos state governorship candidate of the LP followed all necessary laws, regulations and guidelines as provided in our Constitution, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and INEC guidelines.

“Simply to put the records straight, Awamaridi was the chairman of the LP Lagos state Caretaker Committee at one point. He was made a placeholder for the governorship primary election, thus, his name was submitted as the governorship candidate since Lagos LP was yet to finally conclude all the required processes.

“The placeholder status given to Mr Ifagbemi Awamaridi was one from which he formally tendered official resignation. Awamaridi’s letter of resignation was willfully, voluntarily and clearly signed and tendered. Of course, documents don’t lie. He has ceased to be our gubernatorial candidate,” he added.

Abayomi also inaugurated the newly appointed 24-man caretaker executive committee of the party in the state on behalf of the National Working Committee of the party.

The governorship candidate, Gbadebo, who expressed delight that the party has clarified the controversy surrounding the conduct of the primary, said he will win the governorship election.

He said Lagosians want to see development and impact of the revenue generated by the state.