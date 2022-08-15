Labour Party denies removing Plateau chapter chairman

The Labour Party (LP), has refuted reports alleging that its Plateau Chairman, Mrs Grace Zamfara, has been removed from office.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the party in the state, Mr James Adara, on Monday in Jos.

“The State Executive Council of our great party wishes to inform the general public that all the democratically elected state officials of the party are presently functioning in their respective constitutional capacities.

“No official of the party has been removed from his/her position.

“We wish to categorically state that we are fully aware of the scheming and sinister moves by some political parties in the state against the LP.

“They are planning to sow the seeds of discord among the rank and file of the party members in Plateau,” he said.

The spokesperson said the general acceptance of the party by the people was posing serious threats to other parties and hence the gimmicks to cause disaffection.

“Dr Patrick Dakum is our governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.

“The clarification became imperative because of some misinformation making the rounds,” he said.