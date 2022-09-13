Labour Party: Festus Keyamo’s diatribe exposes APC’s plot to assassinate Peter Obi

The Labour Party has expressed shock that the unprecedented desperation of the All Progressives Congress to cling on to power at all cost would lead it to post a pre-crime alibi to an alleged plot to assassinate the LP Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, said this in response to claims by the APC Presidential Campaign Spokesman, Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN, that Obi was plotting to stage an assassination attempt on himself and blame the APC.

Abayomi in a statement made available to Vanguard, on Tuesday said, the attention of the LP was drawn to APC’s most bizarre and unprecedented desperation through Kayemo’s statement.

He noted that the Labour party considered Keyamo’s claims as “a devilish-act” and “a subtle way to gain unmerited sympathy” in a bogus attempt at clandestinely employing crude primitive tactics to win the 2023 presidential election through fraudulent means.

The LP spokesman said, “ Festus Keyamo in a fabricated and very misleading press statement claimed he was responding to a non – existent false rumour that Peter Obi plans to ‘stage – manage’ an ‘assassination attempt’ on himself is alarming and very frightening and it leaves no room to doubt the implications of the claim as it is like a self confession by the APC in its plan to assassinate the LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

“No one is confused by the APC through Festus Keyamo’s open pre – crime alibi. No one is fooled enough to buy into the very sadistic attempt to create a confused narrative ahead of committing felony.

“ LP wants the public to be fully informed that the APC has indirectly warned all Nigerians that a plan to assassinate Peter Obi by the APC is on the way.

“Labour Party wishes to remind Festus Keyamo that Chapter IV of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria on fundamental Rights section 33(1) states : ‘Every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria.”

The party remained the APC Presidential Spokesperson and in fact, the Tinubu Presidential Campaign that the right to take life of another person is not vested in any individual or groups except as prescribed in Section 33(2) (a)(b)(c)

Subsequently, the Labour party called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately commence a comprehensive investigation into Mr Festus Keyamo’s “unlawful and treasonable activities and conducts likely to cause breach of peace and anarchy in our Country so that this ugly trend can be nipped in the bud as well as possible prosecution in the court of Law.

The LP spokesperson further said, “LP is aware of the level of enormous defeat across the Nation political and electoral frustrations the APC has been made to reap as a result of the Peter Obi phenomenon depicted by the unprecedented support for Peter Obi that has since become a National Movement of the people

“LP sees the forced self confession of the APC about the conspiracy being floated by the APC to assassinate the most popular and supported people’s preferred and loved 2023 Presidential Candidate , as yet another proof of God’s involvement with the Peter Obi Candidacy.

“ LP is asking every legal Citizens of Nigeria at home and all over the World to openly show concern and shout to the World to save the life of the one divinely anointed hope and Messiah carrying the grace to lead the Nation to the promised land from a planned assassination by the ruling APC “

Abayomi appealed to Nigerians to call on security agencies to act fast in order to checkmate APC’s alleged plot of “assassinating our dear own Peter Obi.

This, he said, was because since the beginning of the various States’ Peter Obi one – million – man rallies that have been recording very huge successes across the Nation , which in itself is a sign of impending massive Electoral victory for Peter Obi’s 2023 Presidential Candidacy, the APC has become jittery and totally frightened enough to be thrown into political wilderness and has grown into moral deadness.

Further more, “The LP is not seeing the unrepentant slave – driving , the really very tired anti – people Politician , the morally, socially and ethically questioned very weak Tinubu , the unlikely APC flag bearer that is being deceptively dressed as a likely Presidential material as one to shake the minds of the people who are tired of being taken as captives in the Lagos Bullion Van political slave plantation called APC .

“It is the responsibility of the Security Agencies to ensure that all the Candidates are truly secured but the LP is loudly and clearly expressing its condemnation of the criminally – inclined politics the APC is trying to re- introduce into the Nigerian Political system.

“President Muhammadu Buhari must now as a matter of urgency direct the service chiefs to place Festus Keyamo and other APC presidential Campaign members and supporters on a security watch list as they are now a threat to democracy ahead of the 2023 general elections.“

The APC, the LP said, should do well to understand that the violence – propelled politics of the old has no room in today’s Nigeria but should rather focus on how to exit Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world before the end of their inglorious tenure.