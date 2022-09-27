Labour Party fingers PDP, Enugu government on attacks at party meetings

The Labour Party, LP, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Enugu state government of gloating in its predicaments of attacks that have severally been unleashed at the congregations of LP members in almost every of their meetings in Enugu state.

The LP specifically frowned at how the PDP takes delight each time gunmen raid every LP meeting in Enugu state, suspecting that the ruling party in the state (PDP) may be very uncomfortable with the growing popularity of the Labour party in the state.

The LP therefore urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to immediately commence thorough investigation into the unhealthy development in the state so as to forestall it from snowballing into a serious public crisis.

Labour Party’s National Vice Chairman (south-East), Innocent Sunday Okeke, who raised the alarm in a statement he issued in Enugu, on Tuesday, described the attacks as barbaric and decried the wanton destruction of party’s properties in the State by peopled he alleged were hired thugs.

Okeke counted no less than three of such incidents in the recent time, recalling that the first attack happened on August 30, at Aninri local government area; the second on September 4 in Awgu local government area and then the latest attack on September 24 at primary school station, Nomeh, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu state.

Okeke said: “We have watched with dismay but to the seeming delight of PDP led Enugu State Government, several violent attacks taking place with targets being members of our great party within the last two months. This is even as the members of the other political parties in the state, notably the PDP, are going about their political activities, town hall meetings unchallenged, and unharmed.

“Labour Party condemns this undemocratic action. Freedom of Association is sacrosanct in our constitution and the adoption of Peter Obi by the masses should not be met with brutality and harassment. In all these attacks AK-47 rifles, dangerous weapons, were freely used on our members. Cars and several valuables were destroyed. Our independent findings revealed that the gruesome act is sponsored by the powers that be in Enugu State.

“Enugu state has been a one political party state since 1999 and has been dominating the political space unchallenged. It is understandable that with polls and opinions favoring the Labour Party governorship candidate to emerge as the next governor of the underdeveloped state, the self-acclaimed owners of the state have risen to stop the wishes of the people to have a feel of good governance which our candidate represents by employing brutality and intimidation. But who will stop an idea whose time has come?

“This political strategy to cow the people is infantile and will certainly be counterproductive. We therefore call on the Inspector General of police, Usman Alkali Baba, to immediately commence thorough investigation into this unhealthy development in Enugu state so as to forestall it from snowballing into a serious public crisis.

“Labour Party will not resort to violence no matter the level of provocation. We encourage our members and followers to remain calm and focused. Our party as the face of the masses has come to change their old narrative of destructive tendencies, intimidations, harassments, and killings. A new Nigeria is possible.

This is what the enemies of democracy in Enugu are fighting unsuccessfully to truncate. The movement has overwhelmed them and the thought of having the real owners of the country reclaim it through Peter Obi is giving them sleepless nights.”