Labour Party: Nigerians are tired of lies of APC and PDP

It has been opined that because Nigerians are tired of misrule by both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the return of democratic rule in 1999, the Labour Party has been described as the best alternative in the 2023 General elections.

The expression was made by the Chairman of the Labour Party in Bauchi State, Barrister Husseini Saraki who expressed optimism that the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi will cruise to victory in the 2023 Presidential election considering his wide acceptability across the country.

Hussaini Saraki was speaking on Saturday during the One Million-man march rally organized by the Labour Party in the state to mobilize support for the candidates of the party at all levels.

He said that “Nigerians are tired of lies of both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and party and the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)”

The LP Chairman expressed joy at the large turnout of a multitude of supporters who thronged the streets of Bauchi to support the Obi-Datti Presidential and Vice Presidential ticket saying that critics who believe the Labour Party has no structure will eat their words.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

According to him, “We are tired of all their lies and we want to show them we are serious. During the day of the election they will be surprised,”.

He added that “They say we don’t have structure, we appreciate when they underrate us that we don’t have structure when the time comes during the election they will just see voters coming from every corner to vote for Peter Obi and the Labour Party”

The LP Chairman also said that the youths and mothers want to see action, assuring that Peter Obi and the LP are coming up with a mantra that will change the fortunes of this country.

Hussaini Saraki stressed that “With Peter Obi there is hope and the northern Nigerians- Fulani, Tivs, Hausa and everybody have come together,”.

He further said that “We are going to vote Peter Obi and we are not going to allow religion and ethnicity and any other factor to divide us. We are united and we are after action and results and Obi is the only one that can save us,”.

On the chances of Peter Obi against Bola Tinubu and Abubakar Atiku of the ACP and PDP respectively, he said that the leadership of the party will continue to do their best to tell Nigerians who Obi is saying

He said that “Atiku and Tinubu have immense resources but what are the means? Peter Obi is a businessman and is When he was governor he left behind N17 billion. He is the only surviving ex-Governor retired who has not received a dime as retirement benefits”.

In his remarks, Benjamin Edeh, Head of Media, Labour Party, Bauchi state chapter commended the supporters of the party from the 20 LGAs in the state who participated in the rally saying that it was a demonstration of love and support for the LP, the Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate as well as other candidates of the party in the state.

Benjamin Edeh expressed confidence that the LP is ready to spring surprises in the 2023 General elections stressing that, “We will prove many pessimists wrong with the results of the elections across the country”.

Members of the Labour Party (LP) and supporters of Obi converged on the Multipurpose Indoors premises in Bauchi to join the One Million man match in support of the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.

As early as 8 in the morning, the supporters had started arriving at the venue from across the 20 LGAs of the state in demonstration of their unalloyed readiness to vote for the party at all levels.

Some of them were seen wearing materials with the symbols of the party while some of them held the party flag high singing and dancing expressing happiness and joy.

They later embarked on a 10-kilometre march from the Wunti roundabouts through the main Ahmadu Bello Way through Yelwa and ended at Rafin Zurfi, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.