Labour Party rallies: Starting first doesn’t mean victory – David Umahi

Ebonyi state governor David Umahi has said that the Labour Party’s early superb rallies that began on October 1 across the country cannot necessarily guarantee victory for its standard bearer, Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant said his party will soon commence its rallies and mobilisation nationwide.

The governor, who is the South-East Chairman of the APC presidential campaign, said there are still many months for campaigns before the presidential election and there is no cause for panic about the deferred inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Umahi said this on Monday when he featured as a guest on a Channels TV programme.

He said this in his reaction to questions on the massive rallies of Obi’s supporters popularly known as ‘Obidients.’

Umahi said, “We have many months to elections and we have many months to campaign. The first to start does not translate to the first to finish. So, the APC is a bank and they are coming up with programmes. It will soon happen.

Speaking on what he meant by that APC is a bank, the governor clarified that the ruling party is a bank “in terms of mass mobilisation, in terms of acceptability.”

APC had published a 422-man Presidential Campaign Council list and slated inauguration for September 28 but postponed it indefinitely.