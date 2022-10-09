Labour Party supporters caution Peter Obi not to be carried away by rallies, social media boom

Supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, have cautioned him not to be carried away by mass rallies and trending social media posts, which favour his candidature.

Obi and his party enjoy goodwill on social media platforms, especially Twitter, while mass rallies were also held recently in different parts of the country to promote his candidature.

The supporters, under the aegis of Peter Obi Leadership Assembly (POLA), said the mass rallies and social media boom did not proportionately translate to electoral victory.

The National Chairman of the group, Dr John Odekina, at a media briefing after the inauguration of POLA national leadership in Abuja, urged the party members to build and sustain political structures in rural areas across the country.

He said grassroots, not social media spaces, host the bulk of voting strength while urging Labour Party members to focus only on the best ways to win the coming elections.

He said, “While we earnestly commend all Nigerians who expressed and are showing their dissatisfaction and displeasure in the current scheme of affairs in Nigeria, POLA solicits the continued maximum cooperation of Labour Party and other critical stakeholders to henceforth build and sustain rural Obi/Datti structures as the grassroots host the bulk of voting strength.”

Odekina further appealed to political parties and their candidates to stick to issue-based campaigns and keep religion out of partisan politics.

POLA also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the country’s prevailing insecurity in the next 60 days to encourage massive participation in the coming elections.