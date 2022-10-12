Labour Party unveils 1,234 member campaign council

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation has unveiled a 1,234 member strong Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council headed by Mohammed Zarewa as Chairman.

Director General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, retained his position as DG of the PCC.

This was made public by the National Organising Secretary, Mr. Clement Ojukwu, at a Pre-Campaign Press Conference, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He also named the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julious Abure as Chairman of the Advisory Council of the PCC while Osaleka Obaze was named General Manager of the Campaign.

Earlier, Okupe while addressing the media explained that the Obidient Movement transcends ethnic and religions bias because Nigerians were tied of being deceived by career politicians who had run out of ideas.