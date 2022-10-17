Labour Party warns South East governors, stakeholders against intimidation, harassment of members

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Labour Party (LP) has warned governors and stakeholders in the Southeast against continued intimidation and harassment of its members in the region.

The party also demanded the release of its Senatorial Candidate in Ebonyi State, Linus Okorie, who was allegedly kidnapped by personnel of the vigilante outfit, Ebubeagu, in the state.

Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, while reacting over the October 16 abduction of Okorie, said that the party sees the incident “as a furtherance of the determination of these political hirelings to frustrate the progressive incursion of the party across the nation and particularly in the South East.”

He accused politicians in the region of resolving to resist the party, whose flag bearer, Peter Obi, was a two-time governor of a Southeastern state, Anambra; from campaigning “freely in the zone.”

Abure also said that “this is evident with incessant attacks on members and supporters of the Labour Party and that of our candidates, particularly, our presidential candidate, Peter Obi.”

Noting that “the frequent attack and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians, particularly the political class could have major consequences in the coming general election,” the opposition party’s national chairman described the situation as “quite unfortunate and it is not good for democracy. We see it as a threat to our democracy and it should not be allowed to progress or be institutionalised.”

He urged the Inspector General of Police and other agencies responsible for the protection of life and property to rise to the occasion and ensure the release of the abducted Senatorial hopeful.

“I, therefore, call on the Ebonyi state Governor, His Excellency, Dave Umahi and the hierarchy of the security agencies particularly, the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State to immediately effect the release of our Senatorial prospect, Hon Linus Okorie.

“I want to recall what happened to our party in Anambra State last year when our governorship candidate, Hon. Obiography Agbasimalo was kidnapped at the heart of the campaign and as I speak, nothing has been heard about him. Sadly, this is happening again.

“As alleged, the Ebubeagu Vigilante security in Ebonyi State is under the strict overlordship of the state authority and is known to carry out orders of the state government, deploying brute force on the people and residents of the state.

“We, therefore, demand that His Excellency, Governor Dave Umahi must rein in this Vigilante or any other of the government agents to ensure that intimidation of perceived political opponents ceases and that political rights of every Nigerian as enshrined in the constitution are respected.

Finally, we urge the government to give a directive for Hon Linus Okorie’s unconditional release from these criminal elements,” he maintained.