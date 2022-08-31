The National Working Committee (NWC) of Labour Party (LP) represented by Mr Abayomi Arabambi, the National Publicity Secretary of the party has presented a certificate of return to the governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and also inaugurated and the Lagos State executive committee led by Comrade Olukayode Sarako at a press conference in Ikeja, yesterday.

While addressing journalists, Arabambi noted that Awamarid is a placeholder, hence the need for the substitution primaries conducted recently which produced Rhodes-Vivour as the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

He stated that the party had done the necessary documentation with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the new candidate, stressing that the party has zero tolerance for “unscrupulous and dubious politics that Awamaridi is allegedly exhibiting.

The NWC member said: “For a candidate for election to emerge in a political party, it has to go through a constitutional process.

“The emergence of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as the 2023 Lagos State Governorship Candidate followed all the necessary laws, regulations and guidelines as provided in the LP Constitution, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the INEC guidelines.

Arabambi added, “LP officially re-affirms with all authority that the winner of the substitution primary election on the platform of our party as the governorship candidate in 2023 in Lagos State is Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

“Simply to put the records straight, Awamaridi was the chairman of the LP of the Lagos State Caretaker Committee at one point.

“He was made a placeholder for the Governorship Primary Election, thus his name was submitted as the Governorship Candidate since Lagos LP was yet to finally conclude all the required processes.

He added, “The placeholder status given to Ifagbemi Awamaridi was one from which he formally tendered official resignation.

“Awamaridi’s resignation letter was willfully, voluntarily and clearly signed and tendered. Of course, Documents don’t lie. He has ceased to be our gubernatorial candidate.”

He called on Awamaridi to stop parading himself as the chairman and governorship candidate of the party in the state, pointing out that he could seek redress in court if he felt cheated.

He also re-affirmed the candidacy of other winners into various elective offices on the platform of the Labour Party, marinating that Awamaridi’s tenure has also expired as the chairman of the caretaker committee, stressing that the press conference should put to rest all controversies.

He also inaugurated the newly appointed 24-man caretaker executive committee of the party in the state on behalf of the National Working Committee of the party.

“On no account should anybody parade himself as the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party and chairman,” he added.

On the issue of structure, Arabambi said that LP had garnered 22 million supporters across the length and breadth of the country and that the number will increase to 50 million soon, pointing out that the party is prepared to win elections and provide exemplary leadership for Nigerians.

In his response, Rhodes-Vivour commended the party for clearing all doubt and controversies about his candidacy after winning in one of the freest primaries.

“I am happy that we can now move forward. Lagos we have now as the state that is not working. It is time for Lagos to work for everybody.

“The people will get the best service. We are going to put the people first. We are determined to deliver the state that works,: he said.

On the issue of Awamaridi’s name still on the INEC list, Arabambi said, “For those of us familiar with INEC guidelines we have time lag for primaries.

We have a time lag for the substitution of the names of candidates. In as much as INEC came to conduct our substitution primaries, it shows that the name there has ceased to exist. INEC will publish presidential candidates, vice presidential candidates, senatorial candidates and Reps candidates by 20th September, six months to the election.

The governorship and House Assembly candidates’ names will be published in October and by the time that list comes out, Awamaridi’s name won’t be there. We know the INEC guidelines.”