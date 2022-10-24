Lagos APC: We’re not responsible for attack on Jandor

Lagos chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has advised Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran aka Jandor to desist from accusing it over a reported attack on him during campaign.
A statement by Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, dissociated the party from an attack on Jandor at Badagry on Sunday .
The PDP governorship candidate had alleged APC sponsored thugs to attack him during the campaign.
According to Oladejo: “Our attention has been drawn to the purported attack on the Lagos state PDP gubernatorial candidate, Jide Adediran, Jandor while on a campaign tour.“
“It is important to state that All Progressives Congress , abhors thuggery and any other form of violence in the name of politics.
“However, we find it repulsive that Jandor could level such grievous allegations and conveniently forget to give the names of the victims and the action taken by the battalion of security operatives who always outnumber his entourage.
“This is just another level in the propaganda machinery of the PDP candidate to curry public sympathy through blatant lies and unsubstantiated claims.
“The opposition party before now had more credible and accomplished candidates who flew their flags during elections and ran a good race
“It is worthy of note that neither were they so desperate nor unnecessarily heat up the polity with needless lies.
“One cannot but wonder what led to the descent to the lowest abyss.
“Nigerians know too well that this is the season of endless comedy of the absurd coming from the stable of the professionals.“They are advised to focus on issues based campaigns that will make life more meaningful for all Lagosians.
“Perhaps he should spend more time to seek the support of the members of his party who have been largely indifferent to his campaign rather than clutch to straws and cry wolves when there’s none.
“However, we understand that it can be overwhelming frustrating and depressing to contest against a highly successful incumbent who has become the yardstick to measure good governance.”
