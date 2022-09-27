Lagos council boss promises Bola Tinubu 100,000 votes

The Executive Chairman, Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr. David Famuyiwa, has promised to deliver at least 100,000 votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the coming presidential election.

He said the council was determined to rally support for Tinubu at the grassroots.

Famuyiwa spoke in Lagos at an event to commemorate his first year in office.

The event also featured empowerment of residents and inauguration of projects.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

The LCDA chairman said: “We (Agbado/Oke-Odo Council) are determined to support Asiwaju Tinubu in 2023. I want us to speak in one voice and be united towards Tinubu’s presidential aspirations. Therefore, we are promising him at least 100,000 votes in our council.”

Famuyiwa said despite the challenges encountered, he was able to deliver some projects.

He reiterated his commitment to empowering youths, repositioning the community and ensuring they are law-abiding.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, praised Famuyiwa for hitting the ground running when he assumed office.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

He advised him not to relent in his efforts to make residents enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“The unity and cooperation that existed in the past one year speaks volume of your leadership prowess. I urge residents to be law-abiding and remain peaceful,” he said.

Three hundred people were given gas cooker, grinder, sewing machine and other tools.

The improved council secretariat building, an ultra-modern shopping complex, improved health care centres, road projects, among others, were inaugurated. Cars were also given to councillors in the council.