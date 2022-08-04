Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sworn in seven Special Advisers as members of the State Executive Council (SEC).

They are Princess Aderemi Adebowale (Civic Engagement); Olajide Babatunde (E-GIS and Planning Matters); Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka (Housing); and Abiola Olowu (Commerce and Industries).

Others are Robert Bolaji (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs); Sola Giwa (Transportation); and Femi Martins (Tourism Arts and Culture).

Sanwo-Olu noted that three of the aides were returning members, while the other four were replacing those who voluntarily left the SEC to pursue their political ambitions.

The Governor urged them to quickly ‘familiarise yourself with our grand vision and governing agenda, and with the specific roles and contexts of your assigned portfolios’.

He added: “You are among a small and privileged class of people whose ideas and decisions will go a very long way towards impacting the lives of millions of Lagosians daily.

”Your appointment is a testament to your capacity, your accomplishments and your track record of hard work, commitment, dedication and professionalism in your private and public endeavors.

“The role is a demanding one, requiring intense levels of hard work and dedication. You will be expected to hit the ground running, especially considering that we are in the final year of our first term in office.

“In this last lap of our first four-year mandate, we are consolidating on the work we have done since 2019, in the T.H.E.M.E.S. coverage areas.

“This appointment must not be seen as an opportunity for self-service. Whilst discharging the responsibility that will be assigned to you, you must imbibe our culture of transparency, accountability, fairness and value for money. I charge you to show commitment, diligence and exemplary leadership as the necessary virtues needed to achieve the greatness we desire for our state and to deliver the prosperity our people deserve.”