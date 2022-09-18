Lagos PDP group backs Seyi Makinde, demands Iyorchia Ayu’s resignation

A political group, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Concerned PDP Patriotic Forum, has thrown its support behind Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The group in a press statement on Sunday said that the entire Lagos State PDP Stakeholders, dissociate themselves from the statement issued by one Mr Hakeem Amode the publicity Secretary of the PDP in Lagos State on the South-West leader, Governor Makinde.

“We know that the statement issued by this individual is not in the interest of the PDP, particularly in Lagos State and South-West in general because it is clearly motivated by greed and selfish interest by very few.

“The statement is aimed at positioning themselves on the good side of the national chairman against the collective interest of our party in Lagos and the South West,” the statement noted.

The group, noted that it is sensible that the party in the South-West be carried along as a major stakeholder in the party, stressing that It is without any hesitation that they solidly and wholeheartedly support the leader of the party, Seyi Makinde’s call for the resignation of the national chairman to be replaced by a southerner.

“This will, of course, enable us to comfortably campaign to our people in the South-West to have a sense of belonging as genuine stakeholders in our party at the national level and not just a second class chapter in the scheme of things.

“It is saddening and unfortunate that such vituperating statement can be directed to a true Omoluabi and true Yoruba son, the leader of South West PDP, HE Engr Seyi Makinde. We the entire Lagos PDP stakeholders collectively apologise to His Excellency for this embarrassment.

“We pledge our unflinching support for standing for the path of truth, equity, fairness and justice.

“It is well established that all these individuals are only after the financial gains that might come from the party in Abuja and have blindly looked away from the truth which H.E and other southern PDP leaders have kindly canvassed for,” the group stated.

The group added, “The South has not asked for what is impossible. We are only appealing that the National Chairman, being a stakeholder of the party and fulfilling his promise to step down once the presidential candidate emerges from the North and take the path of honour to fulfil his promise, so we can get the drum rolling. The word of an honourable man should be his bond.

“The South-West with registered voters of 18,332,294 cannot be wished away out of the political calculation of our dear party.

“Our people are already agitated with our party presenting a northern presidential candidate after a northerner is almost finishing eight years in governance.

“Our party constitution is very clear on this provision in section 7(3)(c) which states that rotation and zoning between the North and South is sacrosanct. Truly, what is good for the goose is good for the gander. This is what the South-West is emphasising.

“We are appealing that the national chairman should as quickly as possible step down to enable the South-West have a seamless campaign across the region and presenting our presidential candidate HE, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to our people.

“We should also put into cognizance that the ruling party has brought out a presidential candidate already from the South and most especially, the South-West. All stone must not be left unturned.

“We believe and hope that our demands should be taken as priority as we move towards the campaign proper,” the statement further added.