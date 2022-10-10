Lagos rally: Doyin Okupe accuses APC of importing people from other states

The Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, Doyin Okupe, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of importing people from other states for its recently held rally in Lagos.

Both the LP and APC have been holding rallies to mobilise support for their presidential candidates – Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu respectively. On Sunday, the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, convened a five million-man rally in support of Tinubu.

But Speaking during an interview on a Channels TV programme, Okupe said political opposition parties are trying to compete with his party.

“We have done a forensic of the tape of the rally in our laboratory. I personally can recognise about four or five people from my federal constituency, others can recognise people from Oyo, Osun, etc,” Okupe said.

“What you saw this morning was a south-west rally, not really a Lagos rally. If you give it as a Lagos rally, it is just a fair comparison with what happened in Festac.

“We did a forensic study of the tape — 60 percent and 70 percent of those who participated were members of an institution called NURTW.”

He also boasted that regardless of the rally held by the ruling party, it cannot be compared with that of the Labour Party.

“One of the greatest things that have happened in this dispensation is that a four-month-old party is now so much in leadership that parties that have existed for 20 years and more are playing a catch-up game and it is not being done very well,” he said.

“What you saw in Lagos today was nothing compared to any one of them (referring to the four locations), maybe at least it is at par with one of them.

“What APC has been able to do, having seen the LP movement, is still about a quarter of what we did,” Okupe added.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, February 25, 2023, as the commencement of the presidential and national assembly elections.

Campaigns for the 2023 general election officially commenced on 28 September in line with the timetable and schedule of activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).