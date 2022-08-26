Lawyer: Ademola Adeleke won’t be distracted by Gbyega Oyetola, APC

A human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has stated that the Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, will not be distracted by the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola and the shenanigans of the All Progressives Congress.

Olajengbesi stated this on Thursday in a statement made available to journalists where he commended Adeleke for inaugurating a special youth advisory committee that will push the aspirations and agenda of young people forward in Osun State.

Newsmen report that after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Adeleke the winner of the July 16 Osun governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party, the incumbent governor petitioned the Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo to challenge the Senator’s victory.

At the polls, Adeleke won in 17 Local Government Areas with a total of 403,371 people casting their votes for the PDP candidate, while Oyetola came in second place with 375,027 votes.

In his petition to the Election Petition Tribunal in Oshogbo, Oyetola cited irregularities and called for the results of the election to be cancelled.

On Tuesday, August 23, the Election Petition Tribunal panel granted Oyetola’s application to serve Adeleke a notice of the petition through substituted means, The PUNCH reports.

However, Olajengbesi, a former candidate for Oriade Constituency in the Osun State House Assembly under the PDP, said Oyetola will not be distracted but will focus on the job at hand and hit the ground running immediately he is sworn-in in November.

“The Governor-Elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, won’t be distracted no matter the stones hurled at his train by detractors and naysayers. The PDP governor-elect remains focused with his eyes set alone on the ball.

“The inauguration of a special youth advisory committee on Thursday is testament to the fact that Senator Adeleke has hit the ground running. As the governor-elect said during the inauguration, the committee will address deepening unemployment, under-employment, drug abuse, thuggery and cultism, internet fraud and a loss of hope caused by failed leadership amongst the youths.

“The governor-elect also said his administration will revive the National Youth Council, support expansion of faith-based youth organisations, upgrade the digital economy as an economic booster, and establish incubation and innovation development centres across the state.

“The fact that the committee will also bridge the gap between the young and the old is another testimony to the youth-centric commitment of Senator Adeleke, whose nephew is the popular songster, David Adeleke, aka Davido,” Olajengbesi stated.