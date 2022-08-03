Lawyer sues Osun assembly, governor, others over attempt to tamper with OSIEC law

A human right lawyer, Kanmi Ajibola, has filed a suit, asking the Osun State High Court to stop the state House of Assembly from amending the state’s electoral law.

Members of the Osun State House of Assembly had last week announced their readiness to amend the state’s electoral law after its second reading at the floor of the House.

But Ajibola noted that there was a pending lawsuit with No. HIL/M.66/17 instituted by him in 2017 challenging the constitutionality of the “State of Osun Local Government Law” which the state lawmakers are now planning to amend.

According to him, constitutionally and in line with some court judgements already obtained, there is nothing called the “State of Osun Assembly” or the “State of Osun Law…” being brandished by the present government in the state.

The former Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ilesa Branch, in the new case filed on Tuesday, August 2 2022 urged the court to stop the assemblymen from tampering with the law already before it for consideration as such will be taken as prejudicial.

Ajibola, who attached a 35-paragraph affidavit to his fresh suit joined the state governor, the Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), APC, PDP, SDP, Labour Party and seven other political parties as defendants.

In his earlier suit, Ajibola had raised a constitutional question against the use “State of Osun” not only by the Assembly but also in the state’s controversial electoral law.