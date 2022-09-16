Lawyers ask court to stop Peter Obi supporters’ rally in Lagos over ‘security concerns’

Nine lawyers have asked a federal high court in Lagos to stop a rally tagged ‘#ObiDatti23 Forward Ever’ by supporters of the Labour Party (LP), scheduled for October 1.

The plaintiffs, in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1729/2022, include Adedotun Ajulo, Salamatu Lewi, Hakeem Ijaduola, Ogunbona Akinpelu, Owolabi Oluwasegun, Mogbojuri Kayode, Wuyep Nadom, Dimimu Mabel, Kolawole Salami and Wale Lawrence (the only non-lawyer).

The defendants are Peter Obi, presidential candidate of LP; Datti Baba-Ahmed, LP vice-presidential candidate; Julius Abure, LP chairman; the inspector-general of police (IGP); Lagos commissioner of police; director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS); Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Limited; attorney-general of Lagos, and the governor of Lagos.

In an ex parte motion filed before Daniel Osiagor, the judge, the plaintiffs, through their counsel, Dada Awosika, are asking the court to restrain Obi, Baba-Ahmed, Abure, and their supporters from holding the rally until the hearing and determination of their suit.

The plaintiffs argued that the rally could cause the breakdown of law and order in Lagos, similar to the October 2020 #EndSARS rally in which lives were lost and properties were destroyed across the state.

They also urged the court to restrain Obi and his party, as well as their loyalists, from further planning and promoting the rally.

They further sought an injunction to prevent the rally from going ahead as well as the organisers from using the Lekki toll plaza or any other space within Lagos state.

The judge, however, directed the plaintiffs to put the other parties on notice.

He then adjourned the hearing of the substantive suit till September 23.