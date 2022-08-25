Magnus Abe: 2023 elections will be a watershed in Nigeria’s political history

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has declared that the forthcoming 2023 general election will be a watershed event in the political history of Nigeria.

Abe, who made the declaration at the official commissioning of the SDP constituency office in the Obio/Akpor local government area of the state, also declared that the general election will be a political tsunami in the state.

He said: “To all of us that are here, I will deliver one important message. I have said severally that the 2023 elections will be a watershed event in the political history of this country. In Rivers state 2023 elections will be a political tsunami because it will break every known bound and barrier.

“Let me say to all of you that our votes, and our support in 2023 will enshrine justice, fairness, equity, and progress in this land. Everybody that wakes up in the morning is looking for progress. Progress is not when the state is rich, progress is when you make money for yourself; that is progress”.

The governorship candidate said gone were the days when elections were won and lost along political party lines, pointing out that a lot of things had happened in the country that made the people learn their lessons.

Abe said: “Before Nigerians use to vote on the basis of a political party, so this is our party we must support the party, anybody they bring they vote, but things have happened in this country that people must learn our lesson.

“Before when we follow a party you know what you get when you support that party. If you were in UPN and your state voted UPN you know you will get free education. If you were in NPN, and your state voted NPN, you know you will get housing and agriculture but since after those parties left, Nigerians continue to vote party but nobody could see what they were getting.

“Today if you are in Akwa Ibom, you vote PDP, what you get depends on what the governor wants. If you are in Oyo, you vote PDP what you get depends on what the governor wants. If you’re in Kano and you vote APC what you get depends on what the governor wants.

“If you are on a plateau you vote APC what you get depends on what the governor wants. Nobody checks what the party said or what the party is doing,” he maintained.

Earlier, Chikwem Orlu, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Obio/Akpor Constituency 2, assured party members and Senator Magnus Ngei Abe of the people’s commitment to voting massively in the 2023 general elections.

“Your Excellency, the people you are seeing here today, are teeming supporters of project SMA. My business this evening is very simple; it’s just to tell you that the people you are seeing here today, have unanimously agreed that no one vote will go to another party other than SDP on whose platform you will be the governor of Rivers state come 2023.

“Again, we want to reassure you that Obio/Akpor people, and the entire Obio/Akpor constituency 2 that I will represent, will vote for you massively on Election Day.

“This office shall be called Obiri SDP Obio/Akpor constituency 2. We will continue to stand with you until our vision is achieved. The horse will take all of us to a brick house in Jesus’ name”.