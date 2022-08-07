Magnus Abe: SDP fastest growing party in Rivers

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has described the party as the fastest growing political party in the state.

Abe, who stated this while addressing the SDP national leadership in Abuja, during his thank you visit, said the party has lived up to its mandate as a social democratic organisation to improve democratic practices in the country.

The governorship hopeful expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the party for giving him the opportunity of flying the party’s flag in Rivers State and promised not to disappoint them.

He said: “Sir, I am here today to thank the Social Democratic Party for the privilege and honour you have given me to fly your flag in Rivers State.

“I know that it could not have been an easy decision for you given that at any given point in time the party has several options of who to give their flag and honour without prejudice, but in your wisdom, you choose to give us that honour and that privilege.

“If we want to see what we have not seen before, we must do what we have not done before, that’s why today we are in the SDP, because we have not been here before so we are doing a new thing and Rivers people who have not voted SDP before are also prepared to do a new thing, they too are doing what they have not done before so we are going to do a new thing on the 29th of May, 2023.”