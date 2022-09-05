Magnus Abe urges calm, insists Sensi Osaro remains Rivers SDP chairman

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has called on all members of the party to come together as one indivisible family to ensure victory in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the state.

This is even as Abe advised members against needless bickering over party positions that could lead to unnecessary friction, acrimony and possibly scuttles the golden opportunity of the party winning the governorship and other political positions in Rivers state.

Abe, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Bensonon Sunday, reiterated that Sensi Solsuema Osaro remains the state chairman of the party while Naasi Leesi Susan is the state woman leader despite different tunes sounded by some members of the party.

He thanked members of the party for their maturity and commitment, which has led to the unprecedented gains in the last few months and assured of continuous co-operation in the days ahead.

“The Social Democratic Party is the fastest growing political party in the state and the only one with progressive ideals that can propel the state to economic and social justice,” the statement added.

It will be recalled that last month, Abe dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest and emerged as the governorship candidate of the SDP thereby ending months of speculations of his political future.

Abe had been in a long battle with the leader of the party in the state and former Transportation Minister, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, on issues that bothered his interest to contest for governor since 2015.

With the countdown to the 2023 elections underway, there has been a wave of defections by prominent members of the state chapter of the APC including Abe, thereby making the party look most susceptible in the coming elections.