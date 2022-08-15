Mai Mala Buni: Yobe to replicate Hiroshima experience in post insurgency recovery

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has identified leadership determination, community resilience and timeliness as key to the restoration process of the post-insurgency recovery plan.

Governor Buni stated this on Monday when the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Matsuyama Kazuyoshi, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that the lessons learned from his Hiroshima study tour in Japan will facilitate speedy restoration and recovery of facilities and communities devastated by the decade-long Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

“Although the circumstances were different the methodology of committed leadership, resilience of the communities and timeline set up to achieve set targets are suitable for our post insurgency recovery.

“The determination of leadership and commitment of victims to restore and recover their lives serves as inspiration for us to achieve our set goals in Yobe state,” Governor Buni said.

According to the governor, the Yobe State government would replicate the restoration of facilities destroyed by the insurgency using the Hiroshima experience.

Governor Buni identifies education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, empowerment and employment among others as critical sectors to a reliable and sustainable recovery process and called for more support and partnership from the Japanese government.

Meanwhile, ambassador Matsunaya said Japan looks forward to a strong relationship with the Yobe state government.

He pledges the support of the Japanese government to create employment opportunities through the cultivation of cowpea.

The Ambassador also pledged the support of food assistance and the development of irrigation farming in the state.

“We also have modern toilet facilities suitable for schools and other public institutions to support the eradication of open defecation,” he said.