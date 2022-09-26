Mao Ohuabunwa: Muslim/Muslim ticket end of road for APC

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has said that “Rugalisation of Abia North”, and the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the All Progressive Congress, had made the ruling party a no option for Abia North in the 2023 elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate who stated this Sunday, while addressing PDP stakeholders from Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency at Isuikwuato, decried the menacing activities of Kidnappers for ransom in Abia North, and accused the APC-led Federal Government of docility.

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa who represented Abia North at the eight senate said that the APC had been roundly rejected in Abia North ahead of the 2023 polls for many reasons especially “insecurity and non-performance.”

The former Leader, ECOWAS Parliament expressed disappointment that APC members representing the zone at the National Assembly had been “unconcerned” over the plights of their constituents despite being principal members of the Parliament.

He challenged them to make public their efforts to end the worrisome insecurity in Abia North and protect the zone.

He also decried the deplorable condition of federal roads in the zone, regretting that the Ohafia-Arochukwu road which he fought so hard to ensure it was captured in the 2019 budget had been completely abandoned after his exist.

Ohuabunwa wondered ” what stories APC candidates will be telling Abia North who they abandoned to their fate in the hands of Kidnappers”.

According to him, it is political suicide to sacrifice the security of ones constituents on the altar of political correctness.

He further said that those who claimed to have brought ‘Ruga’ to Abia North, had “suddenly gone underground now that the misery of their ‘Ruga’ is about consuming the once-peaceful zone.”

Continuing he said, ” Instead of making efforts to quench the fire they ignited, they are busy pursuing shadow, promoting Muslim-Muslim ticket, and voting against electronic transfer of election results”.

The PDP senatorial candidate urged the stakeholders to mobilise their wards “against those who have used their position to do nothing while Abia North is in pains”.

Senator Ohuabunwa who predicted that PDP would sweep the 2023 polls in Abia North and the entire state, assured that the dignity of the zone would be restored under PDP.

Ohuabunwa who canvassed support for all PDP candidates from the presidential flag bearer to the House of Assembly candidate, urged the stakeholders to ensure they deliver their respective booths at the forthcoming elections.

He recalled some of his achievements while at the red chamber, and regretted that since the “2019 mistake” when he left the Senate, “Abia North has gone voiceless and become a comic relief”.

The former Leader, House of Representatives, identified some of his celebrated Bills and achievements during the 8th Senate : sponsoring a Bill on National Disease Control, NCDC that gave Nigeria the platform to fight COVID 19, Ebola etc; sponsoring a legislation on National Assembly Service Commission; a Bill on Agricultural farmers credit loans scheme which has benefited many people; among others.

In a remark, former Military Administrator, Cross River State, Navy Captain Chris Osondu (retd.), expressed delight at the rising popularity of PDP in the zone.

He urged members to remain united and continue to work hard to reclaim Abia North which he described as PDP stronghold in 2023.

Similarly, former State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Ndidi Okereke, expressed optimism that the party would sweep the forthcoming elections in the zone.

Other speakers including the PDP candidate for Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency, Loveth Ofoegbu, Hon. Monday Ajaegbo, among others, appreciated Senator Ohuuabunwa and called for total inclusiveness of members for total victory for the PDP in 2023.

Deputy National Legal Adviser of PDP, Okechukwu Osuoha, who was present at the meeting urged members to remain resolute in their support for all PDP candidates, assuring that things would change for better under the watch of PDP.

Chairmen of Isuikwuato LGA, Hon. Chima Agbaeze; and his Umunneochi counterpart, Ifeanyi Madu, restated their commitment to mobilise voters in their respective councils to deliver the PDP.

The stakeholders’ meeting was massively attended by who-is-who in PDP from the constituency.