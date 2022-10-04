Mike Igini: Power has been restored to Nigerians

A former Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mike Igini, has said that power has been restored to Nigerians to determine their leaders as the 2023 general election inches closer.

Fielding questions on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Tuesday morning, Igini said the 2022 Electoral Act had made it impossible for outcomes of future elections to be manipulated in Nigeria.

Giving an illustration on the process of voting and election results transmission, Igini said “the results are sent to the cloud…anyone who wants to hack it should get a ladder and go to the cloud” to do so.

He added that the Presiding Officer at each Polling Unit would make duplicates of results available to party agents and these could be compared to the results uploaded to the cloud, which, according to him, would be accessible to all Nigerians.

He said, “Nigerians, power has been restored to you,” adding that the process of results transmission as provided for in the Electoral Act was water-tight.

Igini advised every political party to set up its Situation Room where transmission of results could be monitored as they are being uploaded to the cloud upon the completion of voting and vote-counting in each polling unit.